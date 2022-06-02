Capra Shares New Music Video "Red Guillotine"

Lafayette, Louisiana-based metallic hardcore outfit CAPRA today unleashes a new video for "Red Guillotine." The track comes by way of the band's critically lauded In Transmission full-length, released via Blacklight Media/Metal Blade Records last year.

Comments vocalist Crow Lotus of the powerful track, "I wrote this song about how helpless it feels to be prey in a predatory world. Women should be celebrated for standing their ground, not ostracized and humiliated."