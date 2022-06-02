Capra Shares New Music Video "Red Guillotine"
Lafayette, Louisiana-based metallic hardcore outfit CAPRA today unleashes a new video for "Red Guillotine." The track comes by way of the band's critically lauded In Transmission full-length, released via Blacklight Media/Metal Blade Records last year.
Comments vocalist Crow Lotus of the powerful track, "I wrote this song about how helpless it feels to be prey in a predatory world. Women should be celebrated for standing their ground, not ostracized and humiliated."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Amon Amarth To Release New Album In August
- Next Article:
Black Royal Signs With M-Theory Audio
0 Comments on "Capra Shares 'Red Guillotine' Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.