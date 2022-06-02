Amon Amarth To Release New Album "The Great Heathen Army" In August; Shares "Get In The Ring" Video

Band Photo: Amon Amarth (?)

Undisputed kings of Viking heavy metal, Amon Amarth, have announced their twelfth studio album, "The Great Heathen Army." The 9-track aural assault will be released on August 5 via Metal Blade Records. Pre-orders available now with the first 1000 orders at the band's European Victorious Merch store receiving a free signed poster.

Today's announcement is highlighted by the release of brand new track and accompanying music video, "Get In The Ring", which was written for AEW pro-wrestling star Erick Redbeard, who also stars in the music video. Stream the track here and watch the video below.

Speaking on the announcement of their new album, Amon Amarth vocalist Johan Hegg shares: "Overall, The Great Heathen Army is one of the heavier albums we've made. There are some dark and heavy songs that are really powerful and in-your-face, but we obviously have some trademark melodic Amon Amarth songs on there as well, and a few surprises too. It's a really well-balanced album. It sounds great. Andy Sneap is awesome. It was great to be able to work with him again."

Gutiarist Olavi Mikkonen adds: "We've been away making new music and we're back with new darker, more death-metal sounding album. If Berserker was our 'heavy metal' album, then The Great Heathen Army is our 'death metal' album. But with that said, it's still very much contemporary Amon Amarth, but perhaps style-wise we have gone back to our roots a little bit."

On the release of new single "Get In The Ring", Mikkonen continues: "I really like 'Get In The Ring' which was written for our friend Erick Redbeard the pro wrestler as an 'entrance' song for him. The lyrics are obviously written to fit both Viking and wrestling themes, and you can also see Erick as the lead character in the new video for the song. We shot the video in Wroclaw, Poland with our friends Grupa 13 and they helped us create this dark and epic Mad Max meets Viking underground super brutal fight club for the video clip."

One of the best-loved metal bands in the world, Amon Amarth are firmly dedicated to aiming high when they hit the studio. Recorded with esteemed studio guru Andy Sneap at the controls, The Great Heathen Army represents another bold leap forward for the band, as their trademark sound undergoes yet another skilful, evolutionary overhaul, both lyrically and musically. From the noisily rabble-rousing "Find A Way Or Make One" and the pummelling, pugilistic "Get In The Ring", to the evocative fury of "Saxons & Vikings" and the cinematic squall of the title track, The Great Heathen Army encapsulates the essence of this legendary band, while still allowing acres of space for new ideas.

Tracklisting:

1. Get In the Ring

2. The Great Heathen Army

3. Heidrun

4. Oden Owns You All

5. Find a Way or Make One

6. Dawn of Norsemen

7. Saxons and Vikings

8. Skagul Rides With Me

9. The Serpent's Trail