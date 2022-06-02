Report

Hideous Divinity Melts Faces in Mesa, Arizona

What comes to mind when you think of Italy? Great food, great wine, fantastic scenery? How about death metal? No? Ok, well there’s such a thing and leading the charge is Hideous Divinity from Roma. They’re currently on a package tour that includes Hypocrisy, Carach Angran and The Agonist and I had the pleasure of checking them out during their most recent stop in Mesa, Arizona.

I have to admit that I’ve heard great things about Hideous Divinity but have never had the opportunity to check them out until now. Brutal, relentless, technical death metal are the only phrases needed to describe this band. They are raw as rusted steel and to the point. This band doesn’t need an extravagant stage show to get their point across, they just sheer your head off without remorse with their ferocity.

They kicked off their set with “Acheron, Stream of Woe” and if anyone in the audience was in the “it’s only the first band” mindset, it was over within the first 30 seconds. The crowd was now fully awake and in death metal show mode. Headbanging, moshpit shenanigans and beers destroyed. Hideous Divinity had flipped the switch!

Enrico Di Lorenzo stalked the stage from side to side throughout the whole set. Guitarist Enrico Schettino locked down his side of the stage with constant riffing. Bassist Stefano Franceschini is beast within his own right and his fingers were a blur the whole time. It goes without saying that no death metal band is complete without their blast beat machine/drummer, and Giulio Galati made it look easy all the while wearing his headphone monitors. A true master of his craft.

After a quick and scarring 6 song set, Hideous Divinity had definitely made an impression upon the Mesa, Arizona crowd. If these desert metalheads didn’t know anything about Hideous Divinity before the show, they knew now… After a round of grazies from the band, they promised to return to Arizona soon. Judging from the applause given, in addition to the clamoring over picks and setlists gifted to them from the band, they’ll be back for Hideous Divinity next time and in greater numbers.