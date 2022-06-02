Counterparts Premiere New Single & Music Video “Unwavering Vow”
Canadian hardcore metal band Counterparts announce an October 07th release date has been scheduled for their new studio full-length “A Eulogy For Those Still Here“. Pure Noise Records will be releasing that album. A new official music video for a first advance track from it named “Unwavering Vow” has premiered online streaming below.
“A Eulogy For Those Still Here” track list:
01 – “07/26/2020”
02 – “Whispers Of Your Death”
03 – “Bound To The Burn”
04 – “Unwavering Vow”
05 – “A Eulogy For Those Still Here”
06 – “Skin Beneath A Scar”
07 – “Sworn To Silence”
08 – “What Mirrors Might Reflect”
09 – “Soil II”
10 – “Flesh To Fill Your Wounds”
11 – “A Mass Grave Of Saints”
The band’s current touring plans include the below dates:
06/03 Leeds, UK – Slam Dunk North
06/04 Hatfield, UK – Slam Dunk South
06/17 Saarbrücken, GER – Kleiner Club Garage
06/18 Dessel, BEL – Graspop Metal Meeting
06/19 Clisson, FRA – Hellfest
06/20 Lyon, FRA – Rock n’Eat
06/21 Stuttgart, GER – Juha West
06/23 Manchester, UK – Outbreak
06/25 Münster, GER – Vainstream (Morning Slot)
06/25 Ysselsteyn, NET – Jera On Air (Afternoon Slot)
06/26 Gräfenhainichen, GER – Full Force Festival
Counterparts:
09/23-25 Birmingham, AL – Furnace Fest
w/ The Amity Affliction, Gideon and SeeYouSpaceCowboy:
10/07 Koln, GER – Carlswerk Victoria
10/08 Eindhoven, NET – Effenaar
10/13 Paris, FRA – Le Cabaret Sauvage
10/14 Hasselt, BEL – Muziekodroom
10/16 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof
10/17 Pratteln, SWI – Z7
10/18 Milan, ITA – Circolo Magnolia
10/20 Munchen, GER – Backstage
10/21 Wien, AUT – Simm City
10/22 Prague, CZE – Akropolis
10/23 Wroclaw, POL – Zaklete Rewiry
10/24 Berlin, GER – Huxleys
10/26 Hamburg, GER – Gruenspan
10/27 Nurnberg, GER – Z-Bau
10/28 Leipzig, GER – Felsenkeller
10/29 Hannover, GER – Pavillon
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Counterparts Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.