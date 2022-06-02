Counterparts Premiere New Single & Music Video “Unwavering Vow”

Canadian hardcore metal band Counterparts announce an October 07th release date has been scheduled for their new studio full-length “A Eulogy For Those Still Here“. Pure Noise Records will be releasing that album. A new official music video for a first advance track from it named “Unwavering Vow” has premiered online streaming below.

“A Eulogy For Those Still Here” track list:

01 – “07/26/2020”

02 – “Whispers Of Your Death”

03 – “Bound To The Burn”

04 – “Unwavering Vow”

05 – “A Eulogy For Those Still Here”

06 – “Skin Beneath A Scar”

07 – “Sworn To Silence”

08 – “What Mirrors Might Reflect”

09 – “Soil II”

10 – “Flesh To Fill Your Wounds”

11 – “A Mass Grave Of Saints”

The band’s current touring plans include the below dates:

06/03 Leeds, UK – Slam Dunk North

06/04 Hatfield, UK – Slam Dunk South

06/17 Saarbrücken, GER – Kleiner Club Garage

06/18 Dessel, BEL – Graspop Metal Meeting

06/19 Clisson, FRA – Hellfest

06/20 Lyon, FRA – Rock n’Eat

06/21 Stuttgart, GER – Juha West

06/23 Manchester, UK – Outbreak

06/25 Münster, GER – Vainstream (Morning Slot)

06/25 Ysselsteyn, NET – Jera On Air (Afternoon Slot)

06/26 Gräfenhainichen, GER – Full Force Festival

Counterparts:

09/23-25 Birmingham, AL – Furnace Fest

w/ The Amity Affliction, Gideon and SeeYouSpaceCowboy:

10/07 Koln, GER – Carlswerk Victoria

10/08 Eindhoven, NET – Effenaar

10/13 Paris, FRA – Le Cabaret Sauvage

10/14 Hasselt, BEL – Muziekodroom

10/16 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof

10/17 Pratteln, SWI – Z7

10/18 Milan, ITA – Circolo Magnolia

10/20 Munchen, GER – Backstage

10/21 Wien, AUT – Simm City

10/22 Prague, CZE – Akropolis

10/23 Wroclaw, POL – Zaklete Rewiry

10/24 Berlin, GER – Huxleys

10/26 Hamburg, GER – Gruenspan

10/27 Nurnberg, GER – Z-Bau

10/28 Leipzig, GER – Felsenkeller

10/29 Hannover, GER – Pavillon