Bury Tomorrow Premiere New Single & Music Video “LIFE (Paradise Denied)”
British metal band Bury Tomorrow premiere a new official music video for their new track “LIFE (Paradise Denied)“; streaming via YouTube for you now below.
Tells frontman Dani Winter-Bates:
“We want our fans to be as excited as we are and equally as we head into festival season and this year’s touring we hope this track gets people ready to go wild and celebrate the ‘reopening’ of the live music industry. ‘Life‘ and ‘Death‘ were recorded as standalone singles and a small taste of what’s to come next.”
