Ether Coven (Remembering Never) Premiere New Single “Psalm Of Cancer” - Integrity’s Dwid Hellion Guests

Ether Coven have inked a record deal with Good Fight Music and will have their new effort “The Relationship Between The Hammer And The Nail” out via the label on August 05th, 2022. Below you can check out the recently premiered single from it named “Psalm Of Cancer“. Integrity‘s Dwid Hellion guests alongside Anthony Crupi of Pain Ritual.

Expains Kowalsky:

“This song is about my days and nights going through chemotherapy and the moments that the doctors don’t warn you about. They tell you about the nausea and the bleeding, stomach issues, neuropathy, and the lethargy. They somehow leave out the parts that surround depression and suicidal thoughts.

This is/was no easy battle and my heart breaks for anyone else that has had to deal with this or has had loved ones that have experienced this. Cancer is no joke. We figured this was as bleak as it could get, why not add a little more darkness, so we asked Dwid from Integrity to throw some vocals on top of this here and there and the result is absolutely bonkers. This song is dedicated to anyone who knows this struggle.”

In addition to the guests mentiond above, the record will also boasts appearances from Daniel Weyandt (Zao), Howard Jones (Light The Torch, ex-Killswitch Engage, etc.), Andy Nelson (ex-Weekend Nachos), Tarek Ahmed (Intercourse) and Shane Post (Bird Of Ill Omen), among others.

01 – “Psalm Of Cancer” (feat. Dwid Hellion, Anthony Crupi)

02 – “Afraid & Suffering” (feat. Daniel Weyandt)

03 – “God Hates Flags” (feat. Tarek Ahmed, Anthony Crupi, Michael Darling)

04 – “Of Might & Failure” (feat. Shane Post)

05 – “The Warmth Of Your Bathwater” (feat. Anthony Crupi)

06 – “Temple Of Wu” (feat. Wu Kowalsky)

07 – “Consequences Of Self” (feat. Howard Jones, Andy Nelson, Anthony Crupi)