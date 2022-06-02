Artificial Brain (Ex-Revocation, Ex-Pyrexia, Etc.) Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Self-Titled Album

Band Photo: Revocation (?)

Progressive death metal band Artificial Brain - led by ex-Revocation, ex-Pyrexia and ex-Pyrrhon members - premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new self-titled

album, which will be out in stores this Friday, June 03rd on Profound Lore.

Check out now "Artificial Brain " in its entirety below.