Artificial Brain (Ex-Revocation, Ex-Pyrexia, Etc.) Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Self-Titled Album
Progressive death metal band Artificial Brain - led by ex-Revocation, ex-Pyrexia and ex-Pyrrhon members - premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new self-titled
album, which will be out in stores this Friday, June 03rd on Profound Lore.
Check out now "Artificial Brain " in its entirety below.
