Otto - Feat. Metallica Bassist Robert Trujillo's Son - Premiere New Single “Skyscraper”

Otto - the band featuring Metallica bassist Rob Trujillo Tye Trujillo on bass - premiere their new track “Skyscraper” streaming via YouTube for you below. A new studio full-length from the band is currently in the works.

Otto just kickked off a co-headlining tour with Bastardane, who feature the son of Metallica vocalist/guitarist James Hetfield on drums. The dates for that run are as follows:

06/04 Camarillo, CA – Brite Room

06/06 Los Angeles, CA – The Echo

06/07 Venice, CA – The Venice West

06/08 San Diego, CA – Music Box

06/10 Seal Beach, CA – Affliction Clothing HQ