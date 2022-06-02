Otto - Feat. Metallica Bassist Robert Trujillo's Son - Premiere New Single “Skyscraper”
Otto - the band featuring Metallica bassist Rob Trujillo Tye Trujillo on bass - premiere their new track “Skyscraper” streaming via YouTube for you below. A new studio full-length from the band is currently in the works.
Otto just kickked off a co-headlining tour with Bastardane, who feature the son of Metallica vocalist/guitarist James Hetfield on drums. The dates for that run are as follows:
06/04 Camarillo, CA – Brite Room
06/06 Los Angeles, CA – The Echo
06/07 Venice, CA – The Venice West
06/08 San Diego, CA – Music Box
06/10 Seal Beach, CA – Affliction Clothing HQ
