Otto - Feat. Metallica Bassist Robert Trujillo's Son - Premiere New Single “Skyscraper”

posted Jun 2, 2022 at 2:14 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Otto - the band featuring Metallica bassist Rob Trujillo Tye Trujillo on bass - premiere their new track “Skyscraper” streaming via YouTube for you below. A new studio full-length from the band is currently in the works.

Otto just kickked off a co-headlining tour with Bastardane, who feature the son of Metallica vocalist/guitarist James Hetfield on drums. The dates for that run are as follows:

06/04 Camarillo, CA – Brite Room
06/06 Los Angeles, CA – The Echo
06/07 Venice, CA – The Venice West
06/08 San Diego, CA – Music Box
06/10 Seal Beach, CA – Affliction Clothing HQ

