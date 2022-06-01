Bloodphemy Drops New Music Video "Revelation"
Dutch death metal stalwarts Bloodphemy has released a new music video for the song, "Revelation." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's latest album, "Blood Sacrifice," which was released last September through Emanzipation Productions.
The track "Revelation" depicts the story of a Priest, who unable to sleep for many nights finally has a revelation. He realizes he must act himself if humanity is ever to be rid of sin. He sees himself as a holy weapon against sin. Guest vocals on the track are provided by by Linda Schulte.
