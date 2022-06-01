Nicolas Cage Fighter Reveals New Album "The Bones That Grew From Pain" Details; Posts "Shrine Of Wire" Video Online
Ballarat, Australia's Nicolas Cage Fighter are coming out swinging with a brand new LP on Blacklight Media / Metal Blade Records, "The Bones That Grew From Pain." The title stems from the fact the record is "about varying degrees of pain, suffering and tribulation. Bones are an organic symbol of structure and supposed to install an image of strength and stability. So basically, the record tells narratives of when those two opposites are entwined," the band adds. "The Bones That Grew From Pain" is slated for release on July 22, 2022 worldwide and can be pre-ordered here.
The debut single "Shrine of Wire" is streaming now everywhere, including a brand new video, which can be streamed below.
Tracklisting:
1. Grey Eye
2. Shrine of Wire
3. Coughing Nails
4. Static Abyss
5. The Bones That Grew from Pain
6. Weeping Sores
7. Compound and Fracture
8. Foundation
9. Heretic's Vow
10. A Great Ruinous Deed
