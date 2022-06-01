Voivod Launches Kickstarter Campaign To Erect Statue Of Former Guitarist Denis "Piggy" D’Amour

Canadian progressive thrash metal legends Voivod has announced that they have launched a new Kickstarter campaign to honour their fallen bandmate Denis "Piggy" D’Amour, who passed away from colon cancer in 2005, by erecting a statue of him in their hometown of Jonquière, Quebec.

In order to pay the ultimate tribute to one of the most original metal guitarists in history, three friends: one artist in visual arts, a musician and a metal journalist are united in order to create this amazing project: a statue to commemorate the talent of Denis "Piggy" D’Amour.

Fred Laforge, a well-known visual artist in the province of Quebec proposes a sculpture, a sci-fi statue of Denis d’Amour, aka Piggy. Using the technique of the strata/stratum (or layers), it is the same technique used by the artist in order to create the Joe Malone (of the Quebec’s Bulldogs hockey team) sculpture, that is erected at Place Jean-Béliveau in Quebec City.

The artist really like to disfigure and distort his subjects. He is totally into the optical side of arts and it’s with this vision on things that he created the model for the sculpture. Away and Snake, original members of Voïvod, visited the artist in his workshop in order to understand the vision of Laforge.

"I find it quite sci-fi. At first glance, I found it amazing for sure! It’s quite amazing at a technical level to see how well it's modeled." - Michel "Away" Langevin.

"His posture represents a kind of inner well-being which emanates from his music and that's exactly what I see." - Denis "Snake" Bélanger.

In order to be able to launch the project correctly, the trio has launched a Kickstarter campaign, with the help of some well-known “ambassadors” from the metal world and beyond. People that pay a donation, they’ll have the opportunity to be a part of Voivod history by having their name engraved on one of the aluminum strata (or layers) that are used to create the sculpture. This is a way to be a part of the project, for eternity.

They invite all metalheads, Voïvodians and everyone who’s a fan of public art to participate, in a way or another to this project by donating to the Kickstarter campaign. The Piggy Monument Team want to achieve this project and be able to pay tribute to this amazing guitar player that inspired a lot of other musicians.

The final step for this project will be the unveiling of the sculpture in Jonquière (Saguenay), birthplace of Voïvod, in 2023.

You can donate to the campaign by clicking here, or visit the Facebook page to see videos from the "ambassadors" for the statue, who talk about the influence "Piggy" had on them.