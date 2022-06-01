Former Cannibal Corpse Joins Exhorder On Stage At Maryland Deathfest

New Orleans groove metal pioneers Exhorder were joined for their performance at this past weekend's Maryland Deathfest by former Cannibal Corpse guitarist Pat O'Brien. You can see fan filmed footage of the performance below. It's currently unknown whether O'Brien has become a permanent replacement for recently departed Exhorder guitarist Marzi Montazeri.