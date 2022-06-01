"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Former Cannibal Corpse Joins Exhorder On Stage At Maryland Deathfest

posted Jun 1, 2022 at 11:59 AM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

New Orleans groove metal pioneers Exhorder were joined for their performance at this past weekend's Maryland Deathfest by former Cannibal Corpse guitarist Pat O'Brien. You can see fan filmed footage of the performance below. It's currently unknown whether O'Brien has become a permanent replacement for recently departed Exhorder guitarist Marzi Montazeri.

