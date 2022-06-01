Borders Signs With Arising Empire; Shares New Music Video "Fade To Black"

Arising Empire is excited to announce signing UK genre-defying quartet Borders and have released their debut single on the label, "Fade To Black." You can watch the video below.

On the single, the band comment: "'Fade To Black' is about how social media, or all of the media we soak in on the daily is mind-numbing as a whole, and how we need to disengage in order to take back our minds before we become slaves to the system."

Borders combine ferocious, hard-hitting metalcore with elements of hip-hop, grime, hardcore and alternative metal, completed with a dash of introspection and brazen, no-holds-barred atmosphere. The quartet are a young but driven collective hellbent on taking the heavy music community by storm with an onslaught of thought-provoking, sinister and brutally aggressive tracks. Built around an impetus that obliterates any notion of single-genre classification in favour of an immersive yet punishingly heavy experience, Borders continually push the limits of what's expected from any band in the metalcore circuit.

From taking the UK’s live music scene by storm supporting legendary deathcore act Martyr Defiled on their last run to their immersive, conceptual and thought-provoking 2019 debut full length release Purify, the band are well on their way to making themselves a staple in the underground heavy music community - a goal sure to be achieved with their addition to Arising Empire’s ever-growing roster.