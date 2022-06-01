Ithaca Posts New Music Video "Camera Eats First" Online

Acclaimed UK metallic hardcore troupe Ithaca have released their stunning new single/video "Camera Eats First," taken from their long-awaited second album, "They Fear Us," due July 29th via Hassle Records. You can check out the video below.

The video for "Camera Eats First" references Martin Scorsese's legendary short The Big Shave, with vocalist Djamila Boden Azzouz's makeup design a nod to Marie Antoinette and her attributed quote 'let them eat cake!'. The band comments: "With this video we're using stark contrasts to create a sense of pure unease - rococo indulgence meets clinical experiment, luxury with grotesque gorging, beauty with violence. The discomfort is designed to hold up a mirror to ourselves; in an era of self-surveillance and constant presentation, who is in control, who is the aggressor and, ultimately, are you devouring or is the camera devouring you?"