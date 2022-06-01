Great White Replaces Vocalist Mitch Malloy With Andrew Freeman

Band Photo: Great White (?)

For a band to continue to thrive 40 years in the music business, the mantra must be, these songs are bigger than any one member. Grammy nominated hard rock legends Great White are adding onto that line with the saying: expect the unexpected. It’s rock and roll, baby. The peaks and the valleys haven’t stopped– nor has the music. Great White’s ride runs deep and its passion for the music goes beyond any depth.

Four decades in and Great White has announced that it has enlisted Andrew Freeman to take over vocal duties.

"Andrew brings another vocal perspective, a different grit in his delivery," lead guitarist, Mark Kendall said. "We’re so proud of our past. We’re humbled that our fans have stood by us for all these years – Andrew being here now is the next chapter. We couldn’t be more excited for fans to hear him sing the hits and help us continue to forge ahead."

That arsenal of songs include the Grammy nominated Best Hard Rock Performance hit, "Once Bitten, Twice Shy," Great White has sold over 10 million albums worldwide, has six Top 100 Billboard hits, nine Top 200 Billboard albums, two platinum albums, and clocked the top of MTV four times.

"I’m absolutely honored to contribute to the Great White legacy,” Freeman, who previously toured as guitarist for The Offspring, sang lead for George Lynch’s Lynch Mob and is also the lead singer for Last In Line, a band made up of former DIO members. “I’m fully aware of the history of this band and its brotherhood. Let’s rock."

In a statement on social media, former vocalist Mitch Malloy, who joined the band in July 2018, said: "Since I have the best fans ever, I want you to be the first to know that I have moved on from Great White. We have been headed in different directions over the past year, but our brotherhood will always be there. I will see you all on the road SOON -- I’m excited about new adventures ahead, especially with the Mitch Malloy VH Experience and my Acoustic Storytellers show."