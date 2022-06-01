Crowbar Announces American Tour Dates With Spirit Adrift

Band Photo: Crowbar (?)

New Orleans, Louisiana metal legends Crowbar has announced that they will be embarking on a tour across the United States this Summer to promote their latest album, "Zero And Below." Support on most of the trek will come from Spirit Adrift.

Crowbar states: "We are hitting the road in July w/ special guests @spiritadrift! What show will we see you at?! #Crowbar #NoneHeavier"

The tour dates are as follows:

July 22 - Austin, TX – Ripplefest (no Spirit Adrift)

July 23 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live (no Spirit Adrift)

July 24 - Tulsa, OK - The Vanguard (no Spirit Adrift)

July 26 - Springfield, MO - Outland Ballroom

July 27 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

July 28 - Racine, WI - Route 20

July 29 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

July 30 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge

July 31 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere’s

August 2 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theater

August 3 - Columbus, OH - King Of Cups

August 4 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

August 6 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance Theater

August 9 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus

August 10 - Atlantic City, NJ - Anchor Rock Club

August 11 - Reading, PA - Reverb

August 12 - Huntington, WV - The Loud

August 13 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry

August 14 - Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506

August 16 - Jacksonville, FL - Archetype

August 17 - Miami, FL - Gramps

August 18 - Orlando, FL - Will’s Pub

August 19 - Ft. Walton Beach, FL - Downtown Music Hall

August 20 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen

August 21 - Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea’s Live

August 23 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt

August 24 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27

August 26 - Albany, NY - Empire Underground

August 27 - Worcester, MA - Tattoo The Earth