Benighted Premiere New Music Video For "Casual Piece of Meat" From Latest Album "Obscene Repressed"
French brutal death metal outfit Benighted premiere a new music video for “Casual Piece of Meat”, taken from their latest album "Obscene Repressed". The video will go live on YouTube on 10 am (EST).
