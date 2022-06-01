Visions Of Annihilation Premiere New Lyric Video For "Prison of Carnage" From Debut Album "The Inception of Chaos"

Edinburg, Texas-based brutal death metal outfit Visions Of Annihilation premiere a new lyric video for “Prison of Carnage”, taken from their debut album "The Inception of Chaos", out in stores now via Ossuary Industries.

Check out now "Prison of Carnage" streaming via YouTube for you below.