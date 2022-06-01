"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Thoughtcrimes Premiere New Single & Music Video “Panopticon”

posted Jun 1, 2022 at 2:44 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Thoughtcrimes premiere a new official music video for “Panopticon” online. The single is the second advance track from their sophomore studio full-length. Tom Flynn directed the video.

Comments drummer Billy Rymer (ex-The Dillinger Escape Plan):

“Initially, we set out to release an additional EP until we built a studio and committed to writing a full-length album. This was the first body of work completed during those sessions.”

Vocalist Rick Pepa offered of it, “Lyrically, it outlines the attempt to wake up from dreams of a highly medicated, futuristic, dystopian setting.”

