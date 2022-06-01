Thoughtcrimes Premiere New Single & Music Video “Panopticon”
Band Photo: The Dillinger Escape Plan (?)
Thoughtcrimes premiere a new official music video for “Panopticon” online. The single is the second advance track from their sophomore studio full-length. Tom Flynn directed the video.
Comments drummer Billy Rymer (ex-The Dillinger Escape Plan):
“Initially, we set out to release an additional EP until we built a studio and committed to writing a full-length album. This was the first body of work completed during those sessions.”
Vocalist Rick Pepa offered of it, “Lyrically, it outlines the attempt to wake up from dreams of a highly medicated, futuristic, dystopian setting.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Wormrot Frontman Arif Suhaimi Exits Band
- Next Article:
Visions Of Annihilation Premiere New Lyric Video
0 Comments on "Thoughtcrimes Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.