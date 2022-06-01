Dead Tired (Alexisonfire) Premiere New Single “Predatory Loans”

Canadian hardcore band Dead Tired premiere their latest single “Predatory Loans”. The outfit is led by frontman George Pettit of Alexisonfire fame and will release their new effort “Satan Will Follow You Home” on July 08th, 2022 via New Damage Records.

Tells Pettit:

“For a while there, it seemed like every time a business tanked in Hamilton it was replaced by some shady payday loan joint. Downtown was littered with these greedy little establishments looking to leach as much money as they could out of desperate people. One was offering free pizza slices with a payday loan. Something about that repulsed me enough to write the lyrics.”

Adds guitarist Franz Stefanik:

“We really dove into the production on this one. We spent more time going through different guitar, amp, and pedal set-ups and getting everything mic’d properly than we did actually tracking, and I think it shows.”