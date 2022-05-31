Nightbearer Premiere New Song "Blood and Bloody Ashes" From Upcoming New Album "Ghosts of a Darkness to Come"

German death metal band Nightbearer premiere a new song by the name of “Blood and Bloody Ashes”, taken from their upcoming new album "Ghosts of a Darkness to Come", which will be out in stores June 24th 2022 via Testimony Records.

Check out now "Blood and Bloody Ashes" streaming via YouTube for you below.