Nightbearer Premiere New Song "Blood and Bloody Ashes" From Upcoming New Album "Ghosts of a Darkness to Come"
German death metal band Nightbearer premiere a new song by the name of “Blood and Bloody Ashes”, taken from their upcoming new album "Ghosts of a Darkness to Come", which will be out in stores June 24th 2022 via Testimony Records.
Check out now "Blood and Bloody Ashes" streaming via YouTube for you below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Nightbearer Premiere 'Blood and Bloody Ashes'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.