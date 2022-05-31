In Hearts Wake Premiere New Single “W2HA”
In Hearts Wake premiere the single “W2HA” (‘Welcome To Hell-A’) online, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. That track is off their upcoming “Green Is The New Black Soundtrack” album, due out in stores August 05th, 2022 via UNFD.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Crucifier Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream
- Next Article:
Brutal Sphincter Premiere New NSFW Music Video
0 Comments on "In Hearts Wake Premiere New Single 'W2HA'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.