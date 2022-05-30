Crucifier Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New EP "Say Your Prayers"

Crucifier premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new EP "Say Your Prayers", which will be out in stores June 1st via Iron Bonehead. The premiere will go live on YouTube in about seven hours from now (as of press time).

Check out now "Say Your Prayers" in its entirety below.