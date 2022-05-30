Svart Crown Premiere New Song "Digitalis Purpurea" From Upcoming New EP "Les Terres Brûlées"

French blackened death metal band Svart Crown will release their new EP "Les Terres Brûlées" on June 10th, 2022 and premiere their crushing new advance track from it "Digitalis Purpurea" via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The new outing features guest appearances by Kyle Rasmussen (Vitriol), Stephane Azam (Crown), and Rémi Mayot (Snapcut Studio). You can catch the outfit live on June 26th at Hellfest 2022.