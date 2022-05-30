Will Haven Premiere New Song & Music Video "Wings of Mariposa" From Upcoming New Album

Sacramento, CA-based metal band Will Haven premiere a new single and an accompanying official music video named "Wings of Mariposa" , which marks the first new material from the outfit since their 2018 album, "Muerte".

Will Haven are currently working on their upcoming seventh studio full-length, together with producer Joe Johnston at Pus Cavern studios in Sacramento. The album will be released by Minus Head Records.

Comments guitarist Jeff Irwin:

"We're excited to get some new music out! 'Wings Of Mariposa' is a nice little glimpse of what this new record is about. I love this new record and am looking forward to playing most of these songs live!”

"The video was done by our good friend Dave Blackley. He has done a few of our last videos, I love his vision and his edits are awesome. It's been awesome working with him."

The band will also be at this year's edition of the Download Festival, which takes place on June 11th, 2022.

Continues Irwin:

"To finally play Download is an absolute honor. It's the one festival we have always wanted to play. We are going to play a few new songs there and some oldies. It should be amazing. I can't wait to see the WHVN family soon."