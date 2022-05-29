Just For Fun

Couple Engage In Oral Sex During Autopsy’s 2022 ‘Maryland Deathfest’ Show

Band Photo: Autopsy (?)

With this year's edition of the annual ‘Maryland Deathfest‘ festival in Baltimore, MD potentially being its last incarnation, a couple seems to have been checking things off their bucket list there. Just watch the below NSFW footage which was filmed during Californian death metal veterans Autopsy‘s show at the Edison Lot, and you'll understand...