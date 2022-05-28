Dissecting A Horrid Mind Premiere New Track "Hell To Pay" From Brand New Album "Blood Is Blood"
Augsburg, Germany-based death metal outfit Dissecting A Horrid Mind premiere a new track named “Hell To Pay”, taken from their brand new album "Blood Is Blood", out in stores now via Rebirth The Metal Productions.
Check out now "Hell To Pay" streaming via YouTube for you below.
