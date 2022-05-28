Confessions Of A Traitor Premiere New Music Video “Punishing Myself Before God Does”
Confessions Of A Traitor premiere a new official music video for the title track to their upcoming record “Punishing Myself Before God Does” online. That new studiofull-length is slated for a September 16th release date by Facedown Records.
