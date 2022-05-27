Oceans Debuts New Single "I Want To Be Whole Again"

After releasing their latest EP named "Hell Is Where The Heart Is - Part I: Love" in January of this year, rising German/Austrian nu-metal stars Oceans have already announced the highly anticipated second part of this masterpiece - the digital EP entitled "Hell Is Where The Heart Is - Part II: Longing", that will be released via Nuclear Blast on July 29th.

Today, they are already unleashing the second single off this EP, a dark and emotional hymn titled "I Want To Be Whole Again."

Timo Rotten comments: "This song was written in the midst of the pandemic at a low point in our lives. We had just lost one of the most important foundations of our sanity: playing live music. That was what had kept us sane all these years, and suddenly it was gone. There's a lot of longing and pain in 'I Want To Be Whole Again', and I'm sure you can hear that clearly.”