Michael Schenker Group Unveils New Lyric Video "Under Attack"
After the release of the two singles "Emergency" and "A King Has Gone" feat. Michael Kiske (Helloween) and the successfully completed European tour for the "50th Anniversary Universal - World Tour", the new MSG studio album "Universal" is finally released today via Atomic Fire!
To celebrate this day, a lyric video for the second song on the album "Under Attack", will also be released!
Michael Schenker adds: "I'm excited about the release of the new album 'Universal' today, Friday, May 27th, 2022. It's a great album, catchy and true craftsmanship. The feedback so far has been very positive. Enjoy and keep on rocking!"
