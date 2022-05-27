Imperial Age Posts New Music Video "Legend Of The Free" Online

Russian symphonic power metal outfit Imperial Age has posted a new music video online for the song, "Legend Of The Free." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's forthcoming new album, "New World" which is set for release on August 5th.

Imperial Age recently made news by fleeing their homeland and relocating to Turkey, in protest of Russia's actions in Ukraine. The decision forced them to cancel tour dates in the United Kingdom and has resulted in difficult accessing their own merchandise among other problems, but the band remain steadfast in their resolve to release a new album and perform once more.