Black Void Unveils New Single "Void"

Today, Norwegian nihilists Black Void have unleashed their new record "Antithesis" - a bold debut filled with nihilistic aggression and desperation, and a furious, unrepentant attitude. It builds on the philosophical works of Friedrich Nietzsche while leaning on punk rock and black metal. It is nihilistic, filthy, violent and raw.

To accompany today's album release, the band have also revealed their new single "Void." Watch the visualizer below.

Lars Are Nedland comments:

"There’s an existential void that humanity is constantly trying to fill. The idea that life has no inherent value seems to be a bitter pill for us to swallow. Nietzsche wrote about the consequences of the lack of meaning, knowledge and morality, and 'Antithesis' can be seen as a soundtrack to his unmasking of the motives that underlie traditional Western religion, morality, and philosophy. Enjoy the ensuing chaos."