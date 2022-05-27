Belphegor Posts New Music Video "Virtus Asinaria - Prayer" Online

Diabolical death metal squadron Belphegor have released an atmospheric video for their brand new single, "Virtus Asinaria - Prayer," which is the second single from their upcoming twelfth full-length "The Devils," due out on June 24th. "Virtus Asinaria - Prayer" is a change of pace with its more sustained yet inherently sinister approach, slowly luring you in with entrancing melodies and ceremonial chants, indicating impending doom. The video for the song was partially shot at the scenic and infamous Neudegg Alm in Abtenau, Austria, and it can be watched below.

Helmuth states:

"Our new video for the track 'Virtus Asinaria - Prayer' pairs Belphegor´s bizarre live procession with an intimate ritual of sulphur, passion and blood. For he shall rise, heretic goat of flesh and lust! It stands for what Belphegor has always stood: liberty and the everlasting spiritual and bodily manifestation of carnal sin upon this rotten world!” In Musick, Helmuth"