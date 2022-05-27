Belphegor Posts New Music Video "Virtus Asinaria - Prayer" Online
Diabolical death metal squadron Belphegor have released an atmospheric video for their brand new single, "Virtus Asinaria - Prayer," which is the second single from their upcoming twelfth full-length "The Devils," due out on June 24th. "Virtus Asinaria - Prayer" is a change of pace with its more sustained yet inherently sinister approach, slowly luring you in with entrancing melodies and ceremonial chants, indicating impending doom. The video for the song was partially shot at the scenic and infamous Neudegg Alm in Abtenau, Austria, and it can be watched below.
Helmuth states:
"Our new video for the track 'Virtus Asinaria - Prayer' pairs Belphegor´s bizarre live procession with an intimate ritual of sulphur, passion and blood. For he shall rise, heretic goat of flesh and lust! It stands for what Belphegor has always stood: liberty and the everlasting spiritual and bodily manifestation of carnal sin upon this rotten world!” In Musick, Helmuth"
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Corvus Corax Releases Song With Primordial Singer
- Next Article:
Helloween Debuts "Best Time" Music Video
0 Comments on "Belphegor Posts New Music Video Online"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.