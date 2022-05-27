Blind Guardian To Release New Album "The God Machine" In September; Releases New Single "Blood Of The Elves"

Band Photo: Blind Guardian (?)

A distant mechanical sound is approaching from afar, heralding the arrival of exciting new happenings - casting fore-shadows on the date of September 2nd. This is the day that metal legends Blind Guardian will release their eleventh studio album "The God Machine" via Nuclear Blast, a new monument to their outstanding career.

Singer Hansi Kürsch explains:

"We didn't want to rehash our qualities from 1995, but didn't want to continue down this complex path forever either. ‘The God Machine’ is a new beginning for us. We’ve set a new course and gone back to certain things that we’ve neglected a bit on the last few albums."

"The God Machine" marks another pinnacle in Blind Guardian’s impressive discography, by not attempting to pretend that it's still the '90s, but successfully relying on the muscle memory of this period. It is a gripping, addictive and brilliantly arranged album, in the tradition of records in which Blind Guardian reached for the stars in the 90’s; yet, by no means, is it a throwback. 'The God Machine' represents the heart and soul of Blind Guardian’s timeless music, in the here and now, unifying the bards’ past, present and future secrets in one consistent, well thought out masterpiece.

Together with the announcement, the band shares a video for their new raging single "Blood Of The Elves," a galloping anthem that is destined to become a live staple.

Hansi Kürsch comments further:

"'Blood Of The Elves' features a pretty heavy side that the avid fan of Blind Guardian hopefully enjoys well. More than well, I'd guess. Instrumentally, the track has some kind of an early 90s appeal that blends well into the vocal parts of the opera/twist era, and catapults both epochs into a new era for the band. A perfect hybrid. The chorus has some very strong sing-along vibes, despite its complexity. What else do you need? Inspired by 'The Witcher' computer game series, the lyrics even reinforce the power of this banger and the clip by Dirk Behlau fits perfectly to the whole setting. Let me tell you: 'The God Machine' has even more to offer. And that's no promise - that's the ultimate truth. Stay tuned."

In 1992, Blind Guardian released "Somewhere Far Beyond," a legendary milestone of German speed metal. Three decades later, their latest offering "The God Machine," shows how to awaken the fury of youth to magical new life. As if they had paid a long overdue visit to the numerous highlights of their career, Blind Guardian appear to be in touch with the ghosts of their own past more than ever. "We’ve picked up a lot from our own history and built a new era upon this foundation," vocalist Hansi Kürsch explains.

This new era begins right now. Seven years after 'Beyond The Red Mirror' and almost three after the orchestralopus 'Blind Guardian Twilight Orchestra: Legacy of the Dark Lands', Hansi Kürsch (vocals), André Olbrich (lead guitar, acoustic guitar, rhythm guitar), Marcus Siepen (rhythm guitar and acoustic guitar) and Frederik Ehmke (drums) invite you to their personal twilight of the gods.

"After ‘Beyond The Red Mirror’ and ‘Legacy Of The Dark Lands’, we knew we couldn't push the orchestral side of Blind Guardian any further,” Kürsch says. The new directive while creating 'The God Machine' was fairly straight-forward but ever so welcome: "Less orchestration, more punch." In 2022, the opulent arrangements and powerful choirs still exist; yet they are used in a much more selective, focused and resonant manner.

This link is overtly present on the stunning, apocalyptic cover art by American fantasy icon Peter Mohrbacher, which teases a panopticon of fantastic tales and rather bleak prospects. “You have to look with a magnifying glass to find some hope on the album. But it's there," smiles Hansi Kürsch. "My lyrics have several levels. Some of them even I can only explore much later." Perhaps "The God Machine" is his most personal album since "Somewhere Far Beyond."

Tracklisting:

1. Deliver Us From Evil

2. Damnation

3. Secrets Of The American Gods

4. Violent Shadows

5. Life Beyond The Spheres

6. Architects Of Doom

7. Let It Be No More

8. Blood Of The Elves

9. Destiny

10. Life Beyond The Spheres (Cyber Mix)

11. Destiny (Lead Guitar Version)

12. Let It Be No More (Heavy Vocals)



Bonus CD

1. Deliver Us From Evil (Instrumental)

2. Damnation (Instrumental)

3. Secrets Of The American Gods (Instrumental)

4. Violent Shadows (Instrumental)

5. Life Beyond The Spheres (Instrumental)

6. Architects Of Doom (Instrumental)

7. Let It Be No More (Instrumental)

8. Blood Of The Elves (Instrumental)

9. Destiny (Instrumental)