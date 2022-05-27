Headline News

Mnemic Vocalist Guillaume Bideau Dies Aged 44

Guillaume Bideau, the vocalist of Danish heavy metal veterans Mnemic, has died from undisclosed reasons at the age of 44. A statement from the band reads as follows:

"It is with great sadness and heavy hearts to announce that our beloved friend and singer, Guillaume Bideau, has passed away at the age of 44.

"We are absolutely devastated and at a complete loss for words at this point in time, as it feels very unreal and completely unfair.

"Guillaume was an incredible friend with a unique personality. A great entertainer and just an overall good guy who touched many people around the world. He will be greatly missed and his humor, laughter and spirit will live with us forever.

"Our thoughts go out to his family and friends around the world.

"Rest in peace, Guillaume."

Guillaume Bideau joined the band in 2006 after leaving Scarve and performed on the albums "Passenger," "Sons Of The System" and "Mnemesis" before the band went on hiatus in 2013.