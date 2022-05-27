Molder Premiere New Song "Decomposed Embryos" From Upcoming New Album "Engrossed in Decay"

Midwest death metal outfit Molder premiere a new song entitled “YDecomposed Embryos”, taken from their upcoming new album "Engrossed in Decay", which will be out in stores July 15th, 2022 via Prosthetic Records.

Check out now "Decomposed Embryos" streaming via YouTube for you below.



