Emberthrone (Ex-Fallujah, Ex-Obscura, Decrepit Birth, Etc.) Premiere “A Bitter Path” Music Video

Emberthrone have inked a record deal with Seek And Strike. With the word of their signing comes the below premiere of a music video for their track “A Bitter Path“. Their debut EP “Godless Wonder” will be rleased on June 10th. The band consist of frontman Monte Barnard (ex-Fallujah), guitarist Martin Bianchini (Dance Gavin Dance session member), bassist Quentin Garcia (Man On the Moon) and drummer Gabe Seeber (ex-Obscura, Decrepit Birth, Vale Of Pnath, etc.).

Barnard stated of “A Bitter Path“:

“This song is ultimately about a toxic balancing of one’s former and current outlook on life. The frustration, vitriol and overall disappointment we all inevitably come to feel in at least some parts of our existence. The regret of choices that now seem all too clear and the coping mechanisms one’s brain adopts to assuage that pain, slowly calcifying what was once vibrant. We wanted the music video to reflect that duality; in the darkest depths of your own mind, no matter how hard you lash out, the scariest thing is still your own psyche.”

The band have the following duo of live shows booked for this June:

06/10 Portland, OR – Mano Oculta (feat. Coffin Rot)

06/12 Reno, NV – Dead Ringer Analog Bar (feat. Fallujah)