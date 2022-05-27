Invictus (Kataklysm) Premiere New Single & Music Video “Exiled”
Kataklysm vocalist Maurizio Iacono‘s side project Invictus has premiered a new song and music video called “Exiled” streaming via YouTube for you below. A new studio full-length from the band is scheduled for this fall with more details to be revealed soon.

