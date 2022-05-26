Sinnery Posts New Music Video "The Burning" Online

Hailing from Israel, Sinnery is a new take on the traditional death metal sound. They bring something more modern, with more melody, but maintain just as much energy and brutality. They have a new album coming out, the much anticipated "Black Bile," six years after their debut. In the time since then, they have melted more influences into their sound, and morphed from a predominantly thrash sound to something darker, and heavier. Swept up with melodic breaks amidst the gutturals, they wrap their music in modern layers. The album contains ten tracks; the first of which, "The Burning" is the enticing debut single. The band explains it in their own words:

"'The Burning' is probably the most popular song with the fans even before it comes out, the fans chant God bless the human race' on every show so it was a no-brainer picking it out to be the first single off of the album. It is an upbeat thrash song with many heavy and groovy moments. It was perfect for the beginning of the album, to start with a bang, with no introductions or orchestral intros just straight-up metal from the get-go. Lyrically the song’s full name was The Burning of Mt. Sinai and so it’s easy to know this song is an anti-religious song, coming from Israel, religion is a big part of the atmosphere where we grew up, and we are not very fond of those establishments that are more about power and money than the lessons in those books they sell."

Coming at the listener fast and hard is the name of the game for Sinnery. They infuse their music with real true emotions and messages, nothing about it is made up, it’s all very personal and they really dug into the deepest, darkest parts of themselves to write this album. They anticipate that it’ll be received well and expect that listeners will find that sense of realness in it amidst relentless riffs and catchy melodies.

"Black Bile" will be released on September 16, 2022 via Exitus Stratagem Records.

Tracklisting:

1. The Burning

2. Black Bile

3. Who Will Be Eaten First

4. Sever

5. Anti Tribe

6. Mouthful Of Nails

7. Hanged From The Sun

8. Bleak

9. Here Below

10. Holes