Conjurer Shares "Cracks In The Pyre" Music Video; Announces European/UK Tour Dates
Conjurer has unveiled another glimpse of their long-awaited album "Páthos" (1st July, Nuclear Blast) in the form of their new single "Cracks In The Pyre." You can check it out below.
Brady Deeprose (guitars, vocals) comments: "'Cracks' is probably the biggest departure from our previously established sound - the working title was 'Ballad'. For me this is the most affecting track on Páthos, I connect more with it on every listen, and I think it opens up a new element to the band's identity that will be important moving forwards. The video reflects the themes of the track and was captured on the Scottish coast: the breathtaking landscapes evoke the atmosphere the song is trying to capture, and we're blown away by the finished piece."
Conjurer has also announced their Europe and UK headline tour for "Páthos." Tickets onsale from Friday 27th May at 10am BST via atonal.agency.
Fri 21.10.2022 NL Nijmegen Soulcrusher Fest
Sat 22.10.2022 DE Mainz Kulturclub Schon Schön
Sun 23.10.2022 DE Bochum Die Trompete
Mon 24.10.2022 DE Leipzig Bandhaus
Wed 26.10.2022 SU Lucerne Sedel
Thu 27.10.2022 FR Lyon Le Farmer
Fri 28.10.2022 FR Lille Brat Cave
Sat 29.10.2022 BE Hasselt Samhain Fest
Mon 31.10.2022 UK Bristol The Exchange
Tue 01.11.2022 UK Manchester Rebellion
Wed 02.11.2022 UK Glasgow Cathouse
Thu 03.11.2022 UK Leeds Key Club
Fri 04.11.2022 UK London The Dome
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Sacred Son Detects The Foul Deth of Engelond
- Next Article:
Sinnery Posts New Music Video Online
0 Comments on "Conjurer Shares 'Cracks In The Pyre' Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.