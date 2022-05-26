Conjurer Shares "Cracks In The Pyre" Music Video; Announces European/UK Tour Dates

Conjurer has unveiled another glimpse of their long-awaited album "Páthos" (1st July, Nuclear Blast) in the form of their new single "Cracks In The Pyre." You can check it out below.

Brady Deeprose (guitars, vocals) comments: "'Cracks' is probably the biggest departure from our previously established sound - the working title was 'Ballad'. For me this is the most affecting track on Páthos, I connect more with it on every listen, and I think it opens up a new element to the band's identity that will be important moving forwards. The video reflects the themes of the track and was captured on the Scottish coast: the breathtaking landscapes evoke the atmosphere the song is trying to capture, and we're blown away by the finished piece."

Conjurer has also announced their Europe and UK headline tour for "Páthos." Tickets onsale from Friday 27th May at 10am BST via atonal.agency.

Fri 21.10.2022 NL Nijmegen Soulcrusher Fest

Sat 22.10.2022 DE Mainz Kulturclub Schon Schön

Sun 23.10.2022 DE Bochum Die Trompete

Mon 24.10.2022 DE Leipzig Bandhaus

Wed 26.10.2022 SU Lucerne Sedel

Thu 27.10.2022 FR Lyon Le Farmer

Fri 28.10.2022 FR Lille Brat Cave

Sat 29.10.2022 BE Hasselt Samhain Fest

Mon 31.10.2022 UK Bristol The Exchange

Tue 01.11.2022 UK Manchester Rebellion

Wed 02.11.2022 UK Glasgow Cathouse

Thu 03.11.2022 UK Leeds Key Club

Fri 04.11.2022 UK London The Dome