Heathen Releases New Lyric Video "Blood To Be Let"
In celebration of their upcoming tour dates, Heathen have released a lyric video for "Blood To Be Let", featured on their latest studio album, "Empire Of The Blind," available via Nuclear Blast. Watch below.
"Empire Of The Blind" was for the most part engineered, produced, mixed, and mastered by Christopher “Zeuss” Harris at Planet Z Studios. Additional details — rhythm guitars, etc. — were put to digital “tape” by Kragen Lum at SubLevel Studio in Little Rock, AR. The album features guest appearances by Gary Holt (Exodus, Slayer), Rick Hunolt (Exodus), and Doug Piercy (ex-Heathen). The cover art to "Empire Of The Blind" was once again handled by renowned artist Travis Smith (Overkill, Exhorder).
