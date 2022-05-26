Eruption Reveals New Album "Tellurian Rupture" Details

Apocalypse is not necessarily a bad thing. The actual meaning of the word is ‘revelation’. But through the ages it was shown over and over again that ‘to reveal something’ is to ‘face something bad’. Of course, we could go on and on by asking "But what does bad actually mean?" Let’s face it – doom or delight is in the eye of the beholder.

The apocalyptic concept behind the upcoming Eruption’s fourth studio album "Tellurian Rupture" is about bleak, dark, and heavy things. At least for civilizations, that is. Yet with a fall of an empire comes rebirth. Forged under the grey skies ridden with COVID-winds, when every prognosis seemed hopeless and induced despair, "Tellurian Rupture" was not an easy undertaking. Through perseverance, blood, sweat, and tears a behemoth of power-infused thrash metal was born.

"Tellurian Rupture" is Eruption’s most ambitious album to date. It’s epic, dark and technical, explosive at one time and brooding the next minute, yet it still maintains the foundation on which every Eruption’s album was built – catchy melodies, sharp riffing and memorable vocal hooks. The album is a gargantuan listening voyage, an emotional rollercoaster of anger, despair, fear, but also hope.

As the planet’s crust ruptures and ancient titans rise once more witness the destruction, embrace chaos, and welcome rebirth!

"Tellurian Rupture" will be released on digital, CD and LP (black/gold vinyl, limited to 300 units) via From The Vaults on August 19th, 2022. Pre-orders are available here.

Tracklisting:

1. The Awakening

2. Worms

3. Beyond The Black

4. By Ignorance Obsucred

5. Coffin-Bred

6. Praise The Serpent Queen

7. Gone With The Floods

8. Aegeon’s Wrath

9. Maternal Foundry

10. Tellurian Rapture