Scardust Debuts "Concrete Cages" Music Video Featuring Patty Gurdy

Israel's progressive/symphonic metal wizards Scardust – joined by special guests Patty Gurdy and the Hellscore choir - have unveiled the music video for "Concrete Cages," the latest single from their critically acclaimed sophomore concept album “Strangers.” The compelling mix of beautifully-shot rooftop performance footage, gorgeous forest scenery and an underlying concept that plays out through the very final seconds of the video can be viewed below.

Says Patty Gurdy: "Working with Scardust is like working with a group of wizards. The whole band consists of extremely skilled musicians and their creative energy is absolutely inspiring."

Says vocalist Noa Gruman: "Filming 'Concrete Cages' was unbelievable. As soon as it was possible for Patty to finally make the trip to Tel Aviv, she hopped on a plane in a heartbeat. Patty is not only an amazing artist, but also an incredible human being. She has always believed in our music and never gave up on us. Hellscore is simply a family. They are always there for me, whether in the scorching sun or on a freezing night like the one we had on that glamorous skyscraper rooftop. The production was managed by the spirited Lahav Levi who worked round the clock to ensure that every second and every frame in this video is as close to perfect as could be. I hope you will be able to see the passion and love that was put into it. 'Concrete Cages' finally has the video it deserves!"