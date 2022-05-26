"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Rammstein Premiere New Music Video For “Dicke Titten”

posted May 26, 2022 at 3:33 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

German industrial metal veterans Rammstein premiere a new official music video for “Dicke Titten” off their latest album “Zeit“, streaming via YouTube for you below.


The band’s 2022 touring plans include the below shows:

w/ Duo Jatekok:

05/26 Klagenfurt, AUT – Wörthersee Stadion
05/30 Zurich, SWI – Stadion Letzigrund
05/31 Zurich, SWI – Stadion Letzigrund
06/04 Berlin, GER – Olympiastadion
06/05 Berlin, GER – Olympiastadion
06/10 Stuttgart, GER – Cannstatter Wasen
06/11 Stuttgart, GER – Cannstatter Wasen
06/14 Hamburg, GER – Volksparkstadion
06/15 Hamburg, GER – Volksparkstadion
06/18 Düsseldorf, GER – Merkur Spiel-Arena
06/19 Düsseldorf, GER – Merkur Spiel-Arena

w/ Duo Abélard:

06/22 Aarhus, DEN – Ceres Park
06/26 Coventry, UK – Building Society Arena
06/30 Cardiff, UK – Principality Stadium
07/04 Nijmegen, NET – Goffertpark
07/05 Nijmegen, NET – Goffertpark
07/08 Lyon, FRA – Groupama Stadium
07/09 Lyon, FRA – Groupama Stadium
07/12 Turin, ITA – Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino
07/16 Warsaw, POL – PGE Narodowy
07/20 Tallinn, EST – Song Festival Grounds
07/24 Oslo, NOR – Bjerke Travbane
07/28 Gothenburg, SWE – Ullevi Stadium
07/29 Gothenburg, SWE – Ullevi Stadium
07/30 Gothenburg, SWE – Ullevi Stadium
08/03 Ostend, BEL – Park De Nieuwe Koers
08/04 Ostend, BEL – Park De Nieuwe Koers

w/ Duo Abélard:

08/21 Montreal, QC – Parc Jean-Drapeau
08/27 Minneapolis, MN – US Bank Stadium
08/31 Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field
09/03 Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
09/06 East Rutherford, NJ – Metlife Stadium
09/09 Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

w/ Duo Jatekok:

09/17 San Antonio, TX – Alamodome
09/23 Los Angeles, CA – Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
09/24 Los Angeles , CA – Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
10/01 Mexico City, MEX – Foro Sol
10/02 Mexico City, MEX – Foro Sol
10/04 Mexico City, MEX – Foro Sol

