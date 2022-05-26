Rammstein Premiere New Music Video For “Dicke Titten”

Band Photo: Rammstein (?)

German industrial metal veterans Rammstein premiere a new official music video for “Dicke Titten” off their latest album “Zeit“, streaming via YouTube for you below.





The band’s 2022 touring plans include the below shows:

w/ Duo Jatekok:

05/26 Klagenfurt, AUT – Wörthersee Stadion

05/30 Zurich, SWI – Stadion Letzigrund

05/31 Zurich, SWI – Stadion Letzigrund

06/04 Berlin, GER – Olympiastadion

06/05 Berlin, GER – Olympiastadion

06/10 Stuttgart, GER – Cannstatter Wasen

06/11 Stuttgart, GER – Cannstatter Wasen

06/14 Hamburg, GER – Volksparkstadion

06/15 Hamburg, GER – Volksparkstadion

06/18 Düsseldorf, GER – Merkur Spiel-Arena

06/19 Düsseldorf, GER – Merkur Spiel-Arena

w/ Duo Abélard:

06/22 Aarhus, DEN – Ceres Park

06/26 Coventry, UK – Building Society Arena

06/30 Cardiff, UK – Principality Stadium

07/04 Nijmegen, NET – Goffertpark

07/05 Nijmegen, NET – Goffertpark

07/08 Lyon, FRA – Groupama Stadium

07/09 Lyon, FRA – Groupama Stadium

07/12 Turin, ITA – Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino

07/16 Warsaw, POL – PGE Narodowy

07/20 Tallinn, EST – Song Festival Grounds

07/24 Oslo, NOR – Bjerke Travbane

07/28 Gothenburg, SWE – Ullevi Stadium

07/29 Gothenburg, SWE – Ullevi Stadium

07/30 Gothenburg, SWE – Ullevi Stadium

08/03 Ostend, BEL – Park De Nieuwe Koers

08/04 Ostend, BEL – Park De Nieuwe Koers

w/ Duo Abélard:

08/21 Montreal, QC – Parc Jean-Drapeau

08/27 Minneapolis, MN – US Bank Stadium

08/31 Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

09/03 Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

09/06 East Rutherford, NJ – Metlife Stadium

09/09 Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

w/ Duo Jatekok:

09/17 San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

09/23 Los Angeles, CA – Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

09/24 Los Angeles , CA – Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

10/01 Mexico City, MEX – Foro Sol

10/02 Mexico City, MEX – Foro Sol

10/04 Mexico City, MEX – Foro Sol