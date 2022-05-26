Rammstein Premiere New Music Video For “Dicke Titten”
Band Photo: Rammstein (?)
German industrial metal veterans Rammstein premiere a new official music video for “Dicke Titten” off their latest album “Zeit“, streaming via YouTube for you below.
The band’s 2022 touring plans include the below shows:
w/ Duo Jatekok:
05/26 Klagenfurt, AUT – Wörthersee Stadion
05/30 Zurich, SWI – Stadion Letzigrund
05/31 Zurich, SWI – Stadion Letzigrund
06/04 Berlin, GER – Olympiastadion
06/05 Berlin, GER – Olympiastadion
06/10 Stuttgart, GER – Cannstatter Wasen
06/11 Stuttgart, GER – Cannstatter Wasen
06/14 Hamburg, GER – Volksparkstadion
06/15 Hamburg, GER – Volksparkstadion
06/18 Düsseldorf, GER – Merkur Spiel-Arena
06/19 Düsseldorf, GER – Merkur Spiel-Arena
w/ Duo Abélard:
06/22 Aarhus, DEN – Ceres Park
06/26 Coventry, UK – Building Society Arena
06/30 Cardiff, UK – Principality Stadium
07/04 Nijmegen, NET – Goffertpark
07/05 Nijmegen, NET – Goffertpark
07/08 Lyon, FRA – Groupama Stadium
07/09 Lyon, FRA – Groupama Stadium
07/12 Turin, ITA – Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino
07/16 Warsaw, POL – PGE Narodowy
07/20 Tallinn, EST – Song Festival Grounds
07/24 Oslo, NOR – Bjerke Travbane
07/28 Gothenburg, SWE – Ullevi Stadium
07/29 Gothenburg, SWE – Ullevi Stadium
07/30 Gothenburg, SWE – Ullevi Stadium
08/03 Ostend, BEL – Park De Nieuwe Koers
08/04 Ostend, BEL – Park De Nieuwe Koers
w/ Duo Abélard:
08/21 Montreal, QC – Parc Jean-Drapeau
08/27 Minneapolis, MN – US Bank Stadium
08/31 Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field
09/03 Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
09/06 East Rutherford, NJ – Metlife Stadium
09/09 Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium
w/ Duo Jatekok:
09/17 San Antonio, TX – Alamodome
09/23 Los Angeles, CA – Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
09/24 Los Angeles , CA – Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
10/01 Mexico City, MEX – Foro Sol
10/02 Mexico City, MEX – Foro Sol
10/04 Mexico City, MEX – Foro Sol
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Yatra Premiere New Song & Lyric Video
- Next Article:
Miss May I Premiere New Music Video
0 Comments on "Rammstein Premiere New Music Video 'Dicke Titten'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.