Yatra Premiere New Song & Lyric Video “Reign Of Terror”

Maryland’s blackened sludge/death metal trio Yatra‘s new advance track “Reign Of Terror” has just premiered online. A lyric video for the single is streaming below. The song is the fourth to arrive from the band’s upcoming new studio full-length “Born Into Chaos“, due out on June 10th via Prosthetic Records.





Tells guitarist/vocalist Dana Helmuth:

“‘Reign Of Terror‘ is about the inquisition, old and new. The witch hunt, metaphorically. The dark ages and the torture. The division it caused and how it relates to the current division and accusation in the forms of mental slavery and mind control . Free speech and thought, personal freedoms, as well as spiritual and cultural practices are rapidly now being censored and misinterpreted intentionally.

More and more books are being banned or censored, discussion about controversial subjects leads to extreme false accusations. Abortion rights are being challenged, races are being separated again, as well as spiritual and cultural beliefs vilified . Historically these types of evil control have always been born and waged during, and after, great plagues and famines and wars.”