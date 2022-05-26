Darkane Premiere New Music Video “Awakening”
Darkane premiere a new official music video for their latest track “Awakening‘. The single is the second to arrive from their upcoming studio full-length “Inhuman Spirits“. That album has been scheduled for a June 24th release date by Massacre Records and will mark the group’s first release since 2013.
Comment Darkane:
“This is a really heavy track that is inspired by old classic death metal. It stands out as a different kind of song than our ‘usual’ stuff, but at the same time represents the heaviness from previous albums. It also brings some rhythmic chugging to the table that has been a trademark over the years for us. Lyrically, the song is about the descent into the darkest places of a deranged mind.”
