Horizon Ignited Debuts "Beyond Your Reach" Music Video

Relentless Finnish sextet Horizon Ignited strike again, with another new single from their upcoming album "Towards The Dying Lands," which is due out on July 1st via Nuclear Blast.

The track "Beyond Your Reach" is an anthem, filled with captivating, melodic guitars, driving you onto a huge chorus. It comes accompanied by a music video, filmed in Ylöjärvi, Finland, under the direction of Tuomas Kurikka and Patrik Nuorteva of Riivata visuals.

Frontman Okko Solanterä commented on the single:

"'Beyond Your Reach' is about unity. Coming together to bring down tyranny and oppression. A slightly different subject for our lyrics, but they fit the song very well!

The song itself is very energetic and empowering with its catchy melodies, so what did we do to bring a bit more darkness and punchiness to it? We made a breakdown. The first of its kind for this band, but definitely not the last! This is an anthem that we cannot wait to play live."