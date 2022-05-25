Anzillu Signs With M-Theory Audio; New Album Coming Next Year

Finnish extreme metal phenoms Anzillu – whose sound is punctuated by buzz-saw guitar riffs delivered with equal amounts of dexterous shredding and pummeling brute force – have signed with M-Theory Audio. The group's as-yet-untitled debut full-length is currently set to be unleashed at the beginning of 2023. In the meantime, Anzillu's first single "Needles (On My Nerves)" is available for streaming now, and the music video for the song is available to view below. Additional music from the band's debut album will be unveiled throughout the remainder of 2022.

Says the band, "Having worked hard and kept a tight lid on this band during the COVID-pandemic, it’s great to finally see that our patience paid off. We are thrilled to start working with M-Theory on this upcoming release and can’t wait for people to hear the album. You can expect a couple of tunes to drop throughout the year before the January release."

Though the band itself is new, the musicians comprising Anzillu are not inexperienced. The new group – whose name is inspired by the ancient Sumerian word for “abomination” - was formed in 2019 by guitarist Jesse Kämäräinen after the dissolution of his previous group Inkvisitor, which released two records of thrash-influenced extreme metal between 2015 and 2018. Kämäräinen had already demoed an album's worth of new material at the time of that development, and went on to bring in a battery of fellow notables that had also been making their names within Finnish metal circles to form Anzillu. The searing vocal talents of Teemu Kemppainen (Argent Void), the thunderous bass of Rasmus Kantonen, and the death metal crunch of fellow guitarist Sami Katajainen (GAF) join Kämäräinen's six-string powers to deliver a blistering assault of aural senses.

Anzillu – now armed with a full album's worth of material and their collective metallic powers – honed the existing demos into their final form throughout the first half of last year, and entered Sonic Pump Studios in August 2021 with Nino Laurenne (Wintersun, Lost Society, Amorphis, Apocalyptica) behind the soundboard handling recording/mixing duties. The music video for "Needles (On My Nerves)" is just a small taste of the metallic mayhem set to be delivered in full by Anzillu. The group is also set to perform live June 3rd at Tiivistamö – Helsinki, Finland, as well as at the the John Smith Rock Festival in Laukaa, Finland headlined this year by Airbourne, Dark Tranquillity, Powerwolf, and more - during the weekend of July 21st through July 23rd.