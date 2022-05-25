Xandria Reveals New Band Lineup; Shares New Music Video "Reborn"

Band Photo: Xandria (?)

The day has finally come for German symphonic metal icons Xandria to dive into a new adventure and prepare for the next promising chapter in the band's history! After entering the German album charts at #17 with "Theater Of Dimensions" in 2017, Xandria mark a steadfast return today with more exciting facets than ever on their new single, appropriately entitled "Reborn."

Active since the early 90s, the band introduces this eagerly anticipated sign of life, featuring the dynamic range of new vocalist Ambre Vourvahis, impressively varying between angelic harmonies, a powerful and classically-induced chorus and even lurking harsh growls! Accompanied by fellow musicians Robert Klawonn (guitars), Tim Schwarz (bass) and Dimitrios Gatsios (drums) the newly formed outfit around band leader, main songwriter, composer and guitarist Marco Heubaum is ready to bring its impressive career to the next level. "Reborn" coincides with a bewitching music video that introduces the new line-up and gives a promising glimpse of what can be expected from this intriguing entity in the near future. Stay tuned for more exciting news coming soon!

Xandria states:

"Xandria is reborn… and the first sign of the return to life is the respectively titled song. Like before, Xandria are taking you on a voyage to your imagination, and the emotional and varied voice of new frontwoman Ambre Vourvahis will show you the way there with more facets then ever - prepare for some surprises!

The new line up around mastermind Marco Heubaum will definitely start a whole new chapter that is fascinating and fresh, but still genuinely Xandria. Because this is what Xandria always has been - a voyager and explorer in the inspiring world of symphonic and heavy music. And now it is reborn!"