Obscene Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "...from Dead Horizon to Dead Horizon"
Indianapolis, Indiana-based death metal band Obscene premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "...from Dead Horizon to Dead Horizon", which will be out in stores May 27th via Blood Harvest.
Check out now "...from Dead Horizon to Dead Horizo" in its entirety below.
